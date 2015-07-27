July 27 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc said
it would buy roofing products distributor Roofing Supply Group
from investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in a deal valued
at $1.1 billion.
Roofing Supply shareholders will receive about $286 million
in cash and $291 million of Beacon common stock, and Beacon will
refinance about $565 million of Roofing Supply's net debt.
The transaction is expected to add immediately to adjusted
earnings, Beacon said.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)