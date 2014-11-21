Nov 21 Beacon Hill Resources Plc

* Response to share price increase

* Company continues to advance discussions with existing convertible loan note holders regarding a potential restructuring of up to $15 mln in loan notes due for redemption between July 2015 to december 2016

* Confirms as previously announced it remains in advanced negotiations with a development finance institution in relation to a new senior debt facility

* Board of Beacon Hill is reviewing its financing options and may seek to raise additional working capital to ensure it remains adequately capitalised