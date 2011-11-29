(Follows alerts)

* Q4 adj EPS $0.56 vs. est $0.53

* Q4 rev $575.6 mln vs. est $549.8 mln

Nov 29 Roofing products distributor Beacon Roofing Supply Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results driven by re-roofing activity following spring hail storms and price increases.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $31.3 million, or 67 cents a share, from $16.9 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 19 percent to $575.6 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 56 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 53 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $549.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Peabody, Massachusetts-based company closed at $19.46 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)