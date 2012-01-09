* B/E says will buy UFC for $400 mln in cash

* Raises 2012 EPS view to $2.75

Jan 9 B/E Aerospace Inc said it would buy aerospace supply chain manager UFC Aerospace Corp for about $400 million in cash and raised its 2012 earnings outlook.

The world's biggest supplier of aircraft interiors now expects earnings per share of $2.75, up from its prior forecast of $2.65 a share.

The acquisition, which is expected to close before the end of the first quarter, will add to the company's inventory logistics services, customized kitting solutions and consumables product offering, B/E Aerospace said in a statement.

New York-based UFC distributes over 150,000 stock keeping units including fasteners, chemicals, paints, sealants, tooling, and duct/bent tubing assemblies to over 1,000 customers.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc acted as the financial adviser to B/E Aerospace while Wells Fargo Securities acted as financial adviser to UFC.