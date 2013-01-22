BRIEF-Tangrenshen Group ups FY 2017 H1 net profit outlook
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 100 percent to 130 percent, or to be 133.3 million yuan to 153.3 million yuan
LONDON Jan 22 Beale PLC : * Announces the resignation of Mr Tony Brown, chief executive officer (CEO) of
the company * Michael hitchcock will take up the role of CEO
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 100 percent to 130 percent, or to be 133.3 million yuan to 153.3 million yuan
MANILA, June 2 The Philippine police said on Friday they were looking at a "person of interest" in connection with the attack at a casino resort in the capital, in which at least 36 people died and more than 70 were injured.