By Martinne Geller
May 3 Alcoholic beverage maker Beam Inc
posted better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped
by higher sales and lower interest expense, sending shares up
3.6 percent.
The maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons also stood
by its full-year target to grow earnings per share by a rate in
the high single digits.
Performance in the first quarter was a little better than
the company had expected, as Beam benefited from strong demand
and initial orders for new products, which include new
Skinnygirl drink flavors and Pucker vodka.
First-quarter net income was $79.1 million, or 49 cents per
share, compared with $81.2 million, or 52 cents per share, a
year earlier, when results included operations now discontinued.
Excluding items, earnings were 53 cents per share. On that
basis, analysts on average were expecting 47 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 1.9 percent to $533.8 million. Analysts were
expecting $507.8 million.
Comparable net sales rose 13 percent, fueled by triple-digit
sales increases for Pucker vodka and Skinnygirl cocktails, and
double-digit growth for brands including Kilbeggan Irish
whiskey, Basil Hayden bourbon and Courvoisier cognac.
Beam shares were up $2.08, or 3.6 percent, at $59.77 in
morning trading.