Aug 2 Beam Inc reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday and raised
its full-year target, fueled by strong demand for the company's
bourbons.
The maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons said net
income was $100.5 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second
quarter, down from $328.6 million, or $2.09 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 58 cents per share. On that
basis, analysts on average were expecting 54 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 4.4 percent to $595.5 million.
The company said it now expects earnings to grow by a low
double-digit percentage rate this year, up from a prior target
calling for high single-digit growth.