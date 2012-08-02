Aug 2 Beam Inc reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday and raised
its full-year target, fueled by strong demand for its bourbons,
especially in North America.
At the same time, the maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark
bourbons said earnings growth would moderate in the second half
of the year as the company steps up investments in marketing as
well as distillation and warehouse capacity for aged spirits.
Beam reported net income of $100.5 million, or 62 cents per
share, for the second quarter, down from $328.6 million, or
$2.09 per share, a year earlier, when new product launches
helped earnings.
Excluding items, earnings were 58 cents per share from
continuing operations. On that basis, analysts on average were
expecting 54 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 4.4 percent to $595.5 million. Analysts had
expected $583.9 million.
Beam said sales in North America had been particularly
strong, while sales in regions of Europe, Africa and Asia had
suffered because of a shift in the timing of orders.
The company said it expected earnings to increase by a low
double-digit percentage rate this year, up from a prior target
of high single-digit growth.
Recent acquisitions should add a few cents per share to 2012
earnings, the company said, rather than the neutral effect it
had previously expected.