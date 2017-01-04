TOKYO Jan 5 Suntory Holdings Ltd
said on Thursday it was not considering an initial public
offering of Beam Suntory Inc, denying a media report
that it was eying a listing of its U.S. spirits unit on the New
York Stock Exchange.
The Mainichi newspaper had reported that the Japanese food
and beverages conglomerate was in talks with overseas investment
banks about a listing of Beam as it seeks funds to expand its
footprint in emerging markets.
"There is no truth at all" to the report, said a Suntory
Holdings spokeswoman in Tokyo.
Beam Suntory, the world's third-largest spirits company
known for Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons, was formed in 2014
when Suntory bought its U.S. rival Beam for $14 billion.
