LONDON Nov 30 Beam Suntory agreed to
sell its Spain-based brandy and sherry business to Emperador
of the Philippines for 275 million euros ($290.81
million), the companies said on Monday.
The deal includes the Fundador, Harveys, Terry and Tres
Cepas brands as well as production operations in Jerez and
Tomelloso, Spain.
Last week, Emperador agreed to pay 558 million euros for the
Madrid skyscraper Torre Espacio, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Emperador is owned by Alliance Global Group, one of
the biggest companies in the Philippines, whose other interests
include real estate, restaurants and hotels. Run by billionaire
investor Andrew Tan, Emperador earlier this year agreed to buy
cognac maker Louis Royer and last year bought the Whyte & Mackay
whisky business.
Beam was advised by Rabobank and Uria Menendez, while
Emperador was advised by Nomura and Allen & Overy.
($1 = 0.9456 euros)
