A lawyer for the Beastie Boys
on Wednesday urged jurors to make Monster Beverage Corp
pay at least $2 million for copyright infringement, saying the
energy drink maker used their songs without a license in an
online video.
Kevin Puvalowski, the Brooklyn-born band's lawyer, said in
closing arguments in a trial in Manhattan federal court that
Monster's unauthorized use of its music in a 2012 promotional
video was "absolutely egregious."
Beastie Boys members Michael Diamond, or "Mike D," and Adam
Horovitz, or "Ad-Rock," sat as spectators in the courtroom as
Puvalowski told jurors Monster had hoped to benefit from how
"cool" his clients' had become, without their permission.
"They didn't care if their employees were stealing from the
Beastie Boys," he said.
Reid Kahn, Monster's lawyer, acknowledged the energy drink
maker had infringed the Beastie Boys' copyrights but said it was
because an employee thought the company had permission to use
the music.
He said the band's demands for damages and claims Monster
intended to steal the music to make it look as if the Beastie
Boys endorsed the drink were "contrary to common sense."
"The plaintiffs try to take the undisputed evidence and spin
some tale of an insidious corporate conspiracy," Kahn said.
Monster has asked jurors to award the band no more than
$125,000.
The lawsuit, filed in August 2012, centers on a video
promoting an annual snowboarding competition the company
organizes and sponsors in Canada called "Ruckus in the Rockies."
The video, posted on Monster's YouTube channel, featured the
competition and an after-party attended by DJs, including
Z-Trip. It included a remix by Z-Trip of Beastie Boys songs,
including "Sabotage" and "Make Some Noise."
The four-minute video concluded with a sentence saying "RIP
MCA." Adam Yauch, a Beastie Boys member who went by "MCA," died
a day before the snowboarding event after a battle with cancer.
The Beastie Boys complained to Monster in June 2012, saying
it did not have permission to use its music. The lawsuit
followed.
Diamond and Horovitz, who both testified, have been
regularly seen in the Manhattan courthouse since the trial began
on May 27.
