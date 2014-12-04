NEW YORK Dec 4 A federal judge on Thursday
refused to throw out Beastie Boys' $1.7 million jury verdict
against Monster Beverage Corp over the energy drink
company's use of the hip-hop group's music in a promotional
video without permission.
In a 69-page decision, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer
in Manhattan said there was "ample basis" to believe the video
could confuse people into believing incorrectly that Beastie
Boys, a 2012 inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, had
endorsed Monster energy drinks.
He also said jurors could infer that Monster intended to
deceive viewers and benefit from its apparent association with a
group "particularly popular among young men, Monster's target
demographic."
The roughly four-minute "megamix" video was put together by
the disk jockey Z-Trip, and included excerpts from five Beastie
Boys songs.
Monster conceded shortly before the trial that it was liable
for copyright infringement, but that Beastie Boys didn't deserve
the $2.5 million of damages it sought.
Engelmayer concluded that the eventual $1.7 million award on
June 5 did not "shock the conscience," and could be left intact.
Monster and its lawyers did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. A lawyer for Beastie Boys did not
immediately respond to a similar request.
Beastie Boys members Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael
"Mike D" Diamond testified at the trial. The group's third
member, Adam "MCA" Yauch, died in May 2012. The lawsuit began
three months later. Monster is based in Corona, California.
The case is Beastie Boys et al v. Monster Energy Co, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-06065.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)