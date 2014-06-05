BRIEF-Facebook beginning to test related articles - blog
* Beginning to test related articles that might appear before users read an article shared in news feed - blog Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q2zxHe) Further company coverage:
(Adds background, detail on case)
NEW YORK, June 5 Beastie Boys' fight for their right to not let Monster Beverage Corp use the hip-hop group's music without their permission resulted in a verdict of $1.7 million on Thursday.
A federal jury in Manhattan issued the verdict on the eighth day of trial in a copyright dispute between members of the Brooklyn-born band and the energy drink maker over songs the band says Monster used in a 2012 promotional video without a license.
The Beastie Boys had sought up to $2.5 million for copyright infringement and false endorsement.
Monster countered that it owed no more than $125,000, calling the case "illogical" and saying an employee had mistakenly believed the company had permission to use the music. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Bernard Vaughan in New York; editing by Gunna Dickson)
JERUSALEM, April 25 Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye said on Tuesday it forged an agreement with Nissan Motor Corp to create next generation maps to enable safe self-driving cars.