BRIEF-Kairuide Holding's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 2 pending announcement
Dec 22 Beate Uhse AG :
* Announces mutual waiver of options rights related to Kondomeriet A/S
* Says sold its 80 pct stake in company Kondomeriet A/S, Norway to Consipio Holding B.V., Netherlands on March 15, 2011
* Under the agreement, has possibility to repurchase shares until Jan. 1, 2017
* Consipio Holding B.V. holds right to sell shares to Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft in period until Jan. 1, 2017
* On Dec. 22, Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft and Consipio Holding B.V. agreed upon immediate effect to reciprocally waive their reserved put and call option rights
* One-Time non-cash positive income effect from deconsolidation and other effects totalling more than 2.5 million euros ($3.06 million) is expected as a result of option waiver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, less than expected, as higher costs ate into a surge in sales.