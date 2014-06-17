June 17 Beate Uhse AG : * To issue corporate bond with total volume of up to EUR 30 million, divided

into 30,000 bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 per bond * Says bonds have maturity of 5 years and coupon of 7.75% * Says subscription period begins on June 30 and ends on July 4, 12:00 CEST (subject to earlier termination at any time) * Says proceeds from bond issue to be used to finance investments for further

growth of group