Could Beatlemania see a revival through the offspring of the Fab Four?

James McCartney, son of Beatles singer Paul McCartney, said a new generation of The Beatles could be on the horizon, in an interview with the BBC published on its website on Monday.

The 34-year-old musician, who is following his famous father's footsteps into the industry, said that forming a band with fellow Beatles children Sean Lennon (son of John Lennon), Dhani Harrison (son of George Harrison) and Zak and Jason Starkey (Ringo Starr's sons) was not out of the question.

"I don't think it's something that Zak wants to do. Maybe Jason would want to do it. I'd be up for it. Sean seemed to be into it, Dhani seemed to be into it. I'd be happy to do it," said McCartney.

Asked if the band realistically could happen, the singer added, "Yeah, hopefully, naturally. I don't know, you'd have to wait and see. The will of God, nature's support, I guess. So yeah, maybe."

The Beatles, who hailed from Liverpool, England, became one of the best-selling bands in the world in the 1960s, triggering a wave of Beatlemania for hits like "Love Me Do", "Yellow Submarine" and "Let it Be." They split in a bitter breakup in the early 1970s, and went on to solo careers.

The younger McCartney is currently launching his own music career after playing with his father on two of his albums, and said his rock lineage has helped him in his career, welcoming comparisons between himself and his father.

"I think it's an honour. I don't really think I am quite as good as The Beatles or my father but there are definitely influences," said the singer.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)