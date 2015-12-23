(Adds confirmation from the band's website, details)
Dec 23 Here, there and everywhere - and now on
streaming services too.
Starting Christmas eve, all of The Beatles' 13 albums,
including "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," "Revolver" and
"Abbey Road", will finally be available on some of the most
popular streaming services.
"Happy Crimble, with love from us to you," The Beatles said
on its website, referring to a term popularized by John Lennon
to describe Christmas. (bit.ly/1O9bmvw)
The streaming services playing the Fab Four's music include
Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and Amazon Prime Music, the
band confirmed on its website.
Streaming services have been involved in legal spats with
the music industry and broadcasters - songs recorded before 1972
are not covered by U.S. federal copyright laws, but bands and
recording labels have been seeking protection and royalties
under state laws.
The Beatles, themselves, had been involved in long-winding
disputes, particularly with Apple Inc, and have held
off from making their music available on streaming services.
The band has worried that the valuable song catalog could be
devalued by selling individual songs or by an increased
potential for digital piracy.
"The Beatles are the most iconic band in music history and
their catalog is the #1 request from our subscribers around the
world," said Ethan Rudin, chief financial officer of music
streaming service Rhapsody International.
Pandora Media Inc already has the band's songs on its
online radio service, but with various restrictions.
The Billboard magazine reported last week that Beatles'
music was coming to a streaming service, but did not specify
which one. Re/code later reported that the music would be
available on all major streaming services. (bit.ly/1UPPma6)
Unlike artists such as Adele, Coldplay and Taylor Swift, who
decided to not release some of their singles to the free
versions of music streaming services, 'The Beatles' will be
available for free to its users, Re/code said.
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are the only remaining
members of the band, which split up in 1970. Lennon was shot
dead in New York in 1980 and George Harrison died of cancer in
2001.
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)