LONDON, March 30 A London musical will mark the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' debut single "Love Me Do", released in Britain in October 1962, after full theatrical rights to much of the Fab Four's back catalogue were granted to a West End production for the first time.

"Let It Be" will run at the Prince of Wales Theatre from Sept. 14 until Jan. 19, 2013, and feature live performances of a string of hits including "Twist and Shout", "Yesterday" and "Hey Jude".

Described by organisers as a "theatrical concert", the show will combine live performances with video footage to tell the story of the Beatles' journey to become the most successful pop group in history.

The rights to the music were granted by Sony/ATV, the music publishing joint venture between Sony Corp and the estate of Michael Jackson.

Among the producers behind the show are Jamie Hendry Productions, which staged "Legally Blonde the Musical" and "La Cage aux Folles". (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)