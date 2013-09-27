New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Beats Electronics LLC, a maker of headphones founded by rapper Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy Iovine, will get a $500 million investment from Carlyle Group (CG.O), a person familiar with the matter said, valuing the company at more than $1 billion.
Beats said on Friday that funds to buy the minority stake would come from Carlyle Partners V, a $13.7 billion buyout fund, but did not disclose details.
Beats, which also sells earphones and speakers under the Beats by Dr. Dre brand, said it would buy back the 24.84 percent stake in the company held by Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp (2498.TW).
HTC, which has been battling stiff competition from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O), said it would sell the stake for $265 million and record a pretax profit of about $85 million. (link.reuters.com/vyw43v)
HTC bought a 50.1 percent stake in the company in 2011, but sold half of it a year later.
(Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google have joined bidding for Toshiba's NAND flash memory unit, vying with others for the Japanese firm's prized semiconductor operation, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp , Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.