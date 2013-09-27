(Corrects headline to insert words "more than")
* Carlyle to invest $500 mln - source
* Beats buys back HTC stake in company for $265 mln
Sept 27 Beats Electronics LLC, a maker of
headphones founded by rapper Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy
Iovine, will get a $500 million investment from Carlyle Group
, a person familiar with the matter said, valuing the
company at more than $1 billion.
Beats said on Friday that funds to buy the minority stake
would come from Carlyle Partners V, a $13.7 billion buyout fund,
but did not disclose details.
Beats, which also sells earphones and speakers under the
Beats by Dr. Dre brand, said it would buy back the 24.84 percent
stake in the company held by Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp
.
HTC, which has been battling stiff competition from Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc, said it
would sell the stake for $265 million and record a pretax profit
of about $85 million. (link.reuters.com/vyw43v)
HTC bought a 50.1 percent stake in the company in 2011, but
sold half of it a year later.
(Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore and Greg
Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)