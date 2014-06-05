BANGKOK, June 5 Mark Mobius's Franklin Templeton
Investments fund has bought a 10 percent stake in
Thailand's cosmetics firm Beauty Community Pcl in
big-lot transactions for 55 million baht ($1.68 million), the
Thai company said on Thursday.
Beauty said in a statement its major shareholders sold a
combined 30 million shares at an average price of 18.50 baht
each on Thursday morning through the Thai stock exchange's
trading board.
The shareholders included Tanyapon Kraibhubes, the wife of
the company's founder Suwin Kraibhubes, the statement said.
The selling price was a 13 percent discount to Wednesday's
close of 21.30 baht. Beauty shares reversed earlier loss and
rose nearly 2 percent at 0750 GMT.
For detail, click on
($1 = 32.6750 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)