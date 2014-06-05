BANGKOK, June 5 Mark Mobius's Franklin Templeton Investments fund has bought a 10 percent stake in Thailand's cosmetics firm Beauty Community Pcl in big-lot transactions for 55 million baht ($1.68 million), the Thai company said on Thursday.

Beauty said in a statement its major shareholders sold a combined 30 million shares at an average price of 18.50 baht each on Thursday morning through the Thai stock exchange's trading board.

The shareholders included Tanyapon Kraibhubes, the wife of the company's founder Suwin Kraibhubes, the statement said.

The selling price was a 13 percent discount to Wednesday's close of 21.30 baht. Beauty shares reversed earlier loss and rose nearly 2 percent at 0750 GMT.

