* Zymeworks Inc sees IPO of up to 4.5 million common shares - SEC filing
July 22 Beazley Plc :
* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 3.1 pence per share
* H1 profit before income tax of $132.9 mln (2013: $82.3m)
* H1 gross written premiums increased by 1 pct to $1,077.7 mln (2013: $1,066.7 mln )
* H1 investment returnof $46.8 mln (2013: $0.3 mln)
* H1 net premiums written $ 889.2 million
* Professional liability and management liability lines expected to be subject to less competition than short tail catastrophe-exposed lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Q1 contract sales down 61.8 percent y/y at 675.2 million yuan ($98.07 million)