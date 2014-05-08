May 8 Beazley Plc :

* Gross written premium of $516m (2013: $518m)

* Annualised investment yield of 2.1%

* Largest division, specialty lines, wrote $190m in q1 2014 which represents growth of 3%

* Premium drop of 22% in our life, accident and health ("lah") division was driven by phasing of a significant renewal

* Reinsurance division wrote an increased portion of its business at start of year which has resulted in 3% growth compared to q1 2013

* Overall premium rates on renewal business unchanged in q1

