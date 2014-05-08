Lebanon's Blom Bank posts Q1 profit of $112 mln
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
May 8 Beazley Plc :
* Gross written premium of $516m (2013: $518m)
* Annualised investment yield of 2.1%
* Largest division, specialty lines, wrote $190m in q1 2014 which represents growth of 3%
* Premium drop of 22% in our life, accident and health ("lah") division was driven by phasing of a significant renewal
* Reinsurance division wrote an increased portion of its business at start of year which has resulted in 3% growth compared to q1 2013
* Overall premium rates on renewal business unchanged in q1
* Rate increases in specialty lines, co's largest business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage: