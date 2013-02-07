LONDON Feb 7 Beazley PLC : * Profit before income tax of $251.2M (2011: $62.7M) * Combined ratio of 91% (2011: 99%) * Rate increase on renewal portfolio of 3% (2011: 1%) * Second interim dividend of 5.6P, taking total dividends for the year to 8.3P

* A special dividend of 8.4P * Considering a second retail bond for up to £75M * See further opportunities to grow profitably in the year ahead."