Sept 25 Beazley Group Ltd, a leading
provider of data breach response insurance, has appointed Joel
Fehrman and Charles Pruzinsky as underwriters.
The hires were made to support the continued growth of the
company's flagship product, Beazley Breach Response (BBR), in
the United States, as frequency and sophistication of data
breach incidents continues to grow along with the associated
costs.
Fehrman joins Beazley from XL Group PLC and will be
based in Atlanta.
Pruzinsky joins the company from American International
Group (AIG) and will be based in Chicago.
