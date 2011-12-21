* Move follows strategic review by Hardy

* Had offered up to 350p per Hardy share a year ago

* Hardy shares closed at 175 pence on Tuesday

LONDON, Dec 21 British insurer Beazley is eyeing a new takeover attempt on Hardy Underwriting , a year after abandoning an initial move on its smaller rival, as consolidation intensifies in the Lloyd's of London insurance sector.

Beazley said on Wednesday it was interested in talks following Hardy's announcement this month of a strategic review.

In December 2010, Beazley dropped a proposed 180 million pound ($282 million) offer for Hardy at up to 350 pence per share.

Hardy shares closed at 175 pence on Tuesday.

Hardy, like many insurers, has been hit hard by a series of natural disasters this year which caused it to report losses.

Lloyd's of London insurers are seen as ripe for consolidation because persistently weak insurance prices have weighed on their shares, while their small size makes them vulnerable as stricter capital requirements come into force.

Chaucer accepted a 292 million pound offer from Hanover Insurance, while Brit Insurance succumbed last year to a bid from buyout firms Apollo and CVC.

Omega Insurance is also at the centre of a bid battle.