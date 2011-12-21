* Move follows strategic review by Hardy
* Had offered up to 350p per Hardy share a year ago
LONDON, Dec 21 British insurer Beazley
is eyeing a new takeover attempt on Hardy Underwriting
, a year after abandoning an initial move on its smaller
rival, as consolidation intensifies in the Lloyd's of London
insurance sector.
Beazley said on Wednesday it was interested in talks
following Hardy's announcement this month of a strategic review.
In December 2010, Beazley dropped a proposed 180 million
pound ($282 million) offer for Hardy at up to 350 pence per
share.
Hardy shares closed at 175 pence on Tuesday.
Hardy, like many insurers, has been hit hard by a series of
natural disasters this year which caused it to report losses.
Lloyd's of London insurers are seen as ripe for
consolidation because persistently weak insurance prices have
weighed on their shares, while their small size makes them
vulnerable as stricter capital requirements come into force.
Chaucer accepted a 292 million pound offer from Hanover
Insurance, while Brit Insurance succumbed last year to a
bid from buyout firms Apollo and CVC.
Omega Insurance is also at the centre of a bid
battle.