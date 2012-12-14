LONDON Dec 14 Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley expects a net loss of $90 million from superstorm Sandy which ravaged New York and New Jersey in October.

The British insurer's estimated loss was based on market losses of around $20 billion and the majority of claims being covered by catastrophe margins, it said on Friday.

Beazley expects a full-year 2012 combined ratio in the low 90s percent , it also said.

Sandy is forecast to have caused insured losses of up to $25 billion, a figure that excludes flood losses insured by the U.S. federal government and not by private industry.