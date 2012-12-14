LONDON Dec 14 Lloyd's of London
insurer Beazley expects a net loss of $90 million from
superstorm Sandy which ravaged the Caribbean and north-eastern
United States, including New York, in October.
The British insurer's estimated loss was based on market
losses of around $20 billion, it said on Friday, adding the
majority of claims will be covered by catastrophe margins.
Beazley expects a full-year 2012 combined ratio in the low
90s percent, it also said.
Hurricane Sandy, which killed more than 130 people when it
pummelled the U.S. east coast, is forecast to have caused
insured losses of up to $25 billion, making it the
second-costliest U.S. catastrophe after Hurricane Katrina in
2005.
The $25 billion figure excludes flood losses insured by the
U.S. federal government and not by private industry.
London's biggest listed reinsurer Hiscox said last
month Sandy would not put insurers' finances under severe strain
as it was within the range of catastrophe scenarios insurers use
to test their balance sheets.
Beazley shares were down 1.0 percent at 175.8 pence by 1120
GMT against a 0.3 percent rise in the mid-cap FTSE 250 index
.