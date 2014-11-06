Nov 6 Specialist insurer Beazley
appointed Maryval Rubel, Safeer Mohammed and Amy Krych as
underwriters to its private enterprise team, which focuses on
the professional liability needs of small businesses.
Rubel, who will be based in Dallas office, will focus on
Beazley's miscellaneous medical professional and general
liability products in the United States.
Mohammed, who will be located at Atlanta office, will focus
on the company's technology and miscellaneous errors and
omissions account expansion.
Krych will focus on its flagship cyber product Beazley
Breach Response (BBR) from Chicago.
