LONDON May 5Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley
Plc reported a rise in first-quarter gross written
premiums, helped by strong growth in its specialty lines.
The underwriter's gross written premiums rose about 7
percent to $583 million in the quarter ended March 31, with its
largest division, specialty lines, writing 15 percent more in
the period to $261 million.
Beazley, which provides marine, casualty and property
insurance and reinsurance, also said claims notifications during
the first quarter were "encouraging" and it expects its
first-half combined ratio to be better than average if the trend
continues.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; editing by Carolyn Cohn)