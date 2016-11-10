Nov 10 Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc
reported a 2 percent rise in gross written premiums in
the first nine months of the year, buoyed by growth in its
specialty lines business.
The underwriter, which provides marine, casualty and
property insurance and reinsurance, said gross written premiums
rose to $1.67 billion in the nine months ended Sept. 30, from
$1.64 billion a year earlier.
Beazley said it had filed an application this month with the
Central Bank of Ireland to get approval for its Irish
reinsurance business to become a European insurance company. If
approved, this will allow the company to operate throughout the
bloc, even if Lloyd's loses access.
The insurer also said it had moved to larger offices in
Atlanta and Paris.
Beazley said it did not expect a very substantial insured
loss from Hurricane Matthew.
