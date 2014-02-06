Feb 6 Insurer and re-insurer Beazley
reported a 25 percent jump in full-year profit as it wrote more
premiums and catastrophe-loss claims remained muted.
Pretax profit jumped to $313.3 million in the year ended
Dec. 31 from $251.2 million a year earlier.
Net premiums written rose 9 percent to $1.68 billion, while
net insurance claims fell 8 percent to $719.1 million.
"The profit outperformance is mainly attributable to a
stronger-than-expected underwriting result," Numis analyst Nick
Johnson wrote in a note to clients.
Johnson said the stock remained his top pick in the sector
and raised his rating to "buy" from "add".
Shares in Dublin-based Beazley, which provides marine,
casualty and property insurance, closed at 253.4 pence on
Wednesday.