May 8 British insurer and reinsurer Beazley Plc said it still expected "moderate full-year growth" as it posted flat first-quarter gross written premiums.

Beazley, which operates mainly in the Lloyd's of London market, said rate increases at its largest unit - specialty lines, were offset by the absence of a "significant renewal" at its life, accident and health division. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)