Lebanon's Blom Bank posts Q1 profit of $112 mln
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
May 8 British insurer and reinsurer Beazley Plc said it still expected "moderate full-year growth" as it posted flat first-quarter gross written premiums.
Beazley, which operates mainly in the Lloyd's of London market, said rate increases at its largest unit - specialty lines, were offset by the absence of a "significant renewal" at its life, accident and health division. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage: