* Reports 19 pct rise in FY RoE

* Sees continued fall in rates, margin pressure

* Biggest rate pressure on energy insurance

* FY PBT rises 8 pct (Adds CEO comments, details, share movement)

By Noor Zainab Hussain

Feb 4 Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc reported a rise in full-year return on equity to 19 percent, but said it would not mirror the rise in 2016, as falling rates continue to put pressure on margins.

Over the past few years, insurance rates have either stagnated or fallen due to fierce competition.

"The rating environment across catastrophe-exposed business, due to a lack of claims in 2015 and 2014, means that rates are going to continue to go down. We do believe margins will be under pressure this year," CEO Andrew Horton told Reuters.

Beazley, however, reported an 8 percent rise in full-year pretax profit in a period of falling premium rates, helped by strong growth in its U.S. speciality lines business and a benign catastrophe year.

Pretax profit rose to $284 million, beating Beazley's consensus of $278 million, according to a J.P Morgan Cazenove note.

The speciality division, its largest, grew 13 percent in the year ended Dec. 31, to write premiums of $1.01 billion, the company said. The U.S. was Beazley's main growth market for speciality lines in 2015, the company said.

The company said the strongest downward rating pressure was felt by its energy team, where rates fell 17 percent.

The absence of material large loss activity and the falling price of oil have led to significant pressure on premium rates, the company said.

"People were moth-balling assets as they weren't using them and therefore premiums were coming off, and our expectation is it's going to continue with further rate reductions this year..." Horton said.

Horton added that Beazley's energy portfolio had fallen to about 60 percent in terms of premiums from what it was at its peak. He said the company would look to reduce its catastrophe exposure further in 2016.

Oil prices have fallen 70 percent in the last 18 months, hurt by concerns over a supply glut in the market.

Morgan Stanley analysts on Thursday turned even more bearish on the price of Brent, forecasting that it would average around $30 this year.

The slump has slammed the financial sector, pressuring the balance sheets of companies exposed to energy companies.

Beazley, which provides marine, casualty and property insurance and reinsurance, also said it would pay a special dividend of 18.4 pence per share.

Shares in the company were up 1.024 percent at 365 pence at 0916 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.6855 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri; Editing by Sunil Nair)