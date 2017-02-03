Feb 3 Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc
reported a 3 percent rise in full-year pretax profit
and pointed to "significant" growth opportunities in the United
States and other markets outside London amid a challenging
environment for insurers.
"Brexit has been a source of concern and considerable
uncertainty to many businesses in the City of London," Chairman
Dennis Holt said in a statement.
"For Beazley the concern is less acute, in part because less
than 5 percent of our business is generated within mainland
Europe, but also because we had already planned to develop our
presence in Dublin to access more business in continental
Europe," he said.
Beazley has been working to get European insurance licences
for its Irish reinsurance business to allow it to operate
throughout the European Union, even if Lloyd's loses access to
the bloc.
The underwriter, which provides marine, casualty and
property insurance and reinsurance, said its pretax profit rose
to $293.2 million, for the year ended Dec. 31, from $284.0
million a year earlier. Gross written premiums rose 6 percent to
$2.19 billion.
The rise in profit was driven by higher investment return
and strong underwriting performance, Beazley said.
Analysts had expected pretax profit of $243 million,
according to company supplied consensus estimate, based on the
projections made by brokers.
Beazley also said it would pay a special dividend of 10
pence per share on top of a second interim dividend of 7 pence.
