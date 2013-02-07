LONDON Feb 7 Insurer Beazley is to more than double its total payout to shareholders for 2012 after reporting a fourfold increase in annual profit thanks to lower claims.

Dublin-based Beazley, which operates mainly in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, made a pretax profit of $251.2 million last year, up from $62.7 million in 2011, it said on Thursday.

The improvement reflected lower payments to customers, with net insurance claims down 8 percent at $778.4 million, due in part to a quiet year for natural disasters.

Beazley also benefited from a better performance by its investment portfolio as rising bond prices contributed to a doubling of returns to $82.6 million.

Insurers worldwide paid out an estimated $65 billion last year, according to reinsurer Swiss Re, slightly more than half the near-record $120 billion loss they absorbed in 2011 from a spate of catastrophes including Japan's Tohoku earthquake and Thailand's worst floods in 50 years.

Beazley said that it had made no change to its previously announced $90 million estimated loss from Superstorm Sandy, the biggest natural catastrophe to strike last year.

The company is paying a total dividend for 2012 of 8.3 pence per share, an increase of 5 percent, and said that investors will receive an additional one-off payout of 8.4 pence per share.

Beazley shares were up 3.4 percent at 0805 GMT, making them the second-biggest riser in the mid-cap FTSE 250 index.

The company also said it is considering raising 75 million pounds ($117.39 million) through a sale of bonds to retail investors.