Nov 7 Beazley PLC : * Gross premiums increased by 5 pct to $1.54 bln (2012: $1.47 bln) * Annualised investment yield of 0.8 pct * Rate increase 1 pct * Business is on track to deliver its 2013 objectives * Aviation book on target to write $25 mln in our first year * Co expects to achieve a strong combined ratio in the mid-eighties at year end