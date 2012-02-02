* Q2 cont ops EPS $0.08 vs est $0.07

* Q2 rev up 11.6 pct at $152 mln vs est $146.8 mln

Feb 2 Bebe Stores Inc's quarterly results topped Wall Street expectations for the third time in a row as the apparel retailer's styles struck a chord with holiday shoppers and its gross margins improved.

However, the company said loss from continuing operations in the current quarter would be smaller than the 3 cents a share loss posted in the year ago period, while analysts had expected a profit of 2 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bebe, which caters to fashion-conscious women between the ages 21 and 34, had fallen out of favor with customers over the past few years as it made fashion missteps that led shoppers to pan it as a pricier version of retailers like Forever21.

After a series of same-store sales declines and a yearly loss in fiscal 2010, the company discontinued its unsuccessful PH8 brand and shifted focus back to its core shopper.

The Brisbane, California-based company, known for its fashionable party and professional wear, closed its remaining 25 PH8 stores in the second quarter, it said in a statement.

Second-quarter net income from continuing operations was $6.6 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with $1.6 million, or 2 cents a share, last year.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 7 cents a share.

Revenue rose 11.6 percent to $152 million, beating analysts' expectations of $146.8 million.

Gross margin from continuing operations rose to 40.1 percent in the quarter, from 37.1 percent in the second quarter, last year.

Bebe shares, which have risen more than 20 percent since it reported first-quarter results in November last year, closed at $9.06 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.