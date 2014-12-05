Dec 5 Bebe Stores Inc said it had
detected a hacking attack on its payment processing system that
could have compromised data from cards swiped in its stores in
the United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
The exposed data may have included cardholder names, account
numbers, expiration dates and verification codes, the apparel
retailer said on Friday.
The company said the affected transactions were made between
Nov. 8 and Nov. 26, the day before Thanksgiving.
Security blog KrebsOnSecurity said on Thursday that hackers
may have stolen credit and debit card data from bebe during
Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
