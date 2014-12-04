Dec 4 Hackers may have stolen credit and debit
card data from women's apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc
during Thanksgiving and Black Friday, security blog
KrebsOnSecurity reported, citing data collected from several
financial institutions and at least one underground cybercrime
shop.
Multiple banks informed the blog's author, Brian Krebs, of a
pattern of fraudulent credit card charges earlier this week, the
blog said.
All the cards were used at Bebe stores across the United
States between Nov. 18 and Nov. 28, the report said. (bit.ly/12qrMur)
Bebe declined to comment.
An East Coast bank said it bought several of its customers'
card credentials from an online cybercrime shop at $10-$27 per
card, security reporter Krebs said in the blog.
It is not clear if the apparent breach at Bebe Stores is
ongoing or extends to the company's online store, the report
said.
The online cybercrime shop was selling data copied from the
magnetic stripe on the cards, which could be encoded on to
counterfeit cards to make transactions, KrebsOnSecurity said.
Customer information in the United States has been
compromised at unprecedented levels of late, starting with a
massive breach at Target Corp last year.
A number of other U.S. companies have faced threats from
hackers since then, including the theft of a vast amount of
customer data from Home Depot Inc, which came to light in
September and was first reported by KrebsOnSecurity.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings)