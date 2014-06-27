June 27 Women's apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc
said it would exit its unprofitable "2b bebe" business,
under which it sells affordable apparel and accessories, by July
to focus on its core businesses and to cut costs.
The company said the exit would lead to annual pretax
savings of about $9 million-$10 million beginning in fiscal
2015.
Bebe said it expected to incur $5 million-$6 million in
restructuring charges related to its exit of the business.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)