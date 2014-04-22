April 22 Women's apparel retailer Bebe Stores
Inc estimated a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss due
to a 5.7 percent decline in comparable store sales.
The company said it expects a net loss of 29-32 cents per
share for the third quarter ended April 5. Analysts on average
were expecting a loss of 15 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales declined 17.2 percent to about $93 million, below the
$108.0 million analysts were expecting.
Shares of Bebe were halted in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)