April 22 Women's apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc estimated a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss due to a 5.7 percent decline in comparable store sales.

The company said it expects a net loss of 29-32 cents per share for the third quarter ended April 5. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales declined 17.2 percent to about $93 million, below the $108.0 million analysts were expecting.

Shares of Bebe were halted in premarket trading. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)