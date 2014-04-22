* Sees third-quarter loss of $0.29-$0.32/share vs est loss
of $0.15/share
* Says revenue fell 17.2 pct to about $93 mln vs est $108.0
mln
* Shares fall 9.6 pct premarket
April 22 Women's apparel retailer Bebe Stores
Inc warned of a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as
extremely cold weather in parts of the United States cut sales.
Shares of the company fell 9.6 percent to $5.82 in premarket
trading.
"Our preliminary third-quarter results were heavily impacted
by the winter storms, unseasonably cold weather, and the greater
than expected impact of the Easter shift," Chief Executive Steve
Birkhold said in a statement.
Birkhold said his company had switched to spring clothes
early and had less winterwear to sell to customers during the
unusually cold quarter.
Bebe said it expected a net loss of 29-32 cents per share
for the third quarter ended April 5. Analysts on average were
expecting a loss of 15 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales declined 17.2 percent to about $93 million, below the
$108.0 million analysts were expecting. Comparable store sales
fell 5.7 percent.
U.S. retailers have been struggling due to sharp declines in
mall traffic because of the unusually cold and snowy weather.
Many have resorted to offering heavy discounts to attract
shoppers, at the expense of gross margins.
Bebe said its merchandise margins for the third quarter were
below previous expectations due to the increased promotions. The
company said it expected its gross margin to be down from a year
earlier.
Easter was three weeks later this year so fell outside the
company's third quarter.
Bebe will report third-quarter results on May 8.
(Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Rodney Joyce)