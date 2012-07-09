* Q4 retail sales fell 2.5 pct to $119.1 mln
* Same-store sales down 2.5 pct
July 9 Women's apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc
said retail sales for the fourth quarter fell 2.5
percent hurt by waning store traffic.
Retail sales from continuing operations fell to $119.1
million for the fourth quarter from $122.4 million a year
earlier, said the retailer, which had fallen out of favor with
its clientele due to fashion missteps.
Store traffic fell 12 percent.
Same-store sales, which includes online stores, were down
2.5 percent and inventory per square foot increased about 2
percent.
Bebe discontinued its unsuccessful PH8 brand and has
attempted to regain its core customers, who looked for cheaper
alternatives.
The Brisbane, California-based company's shares were down
5.6 percent after closing at $5.69 on Monday on the Nasdaq.