WASHINGTON, March 23 A former executive at
Bechtel Corp was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison on Monday
for accepting $5.2 million in kickbacks for state-run power
contracts in Egypt.
Asem Elgawhary, who lives in Maryland but was a general
manager at a joint venture Bechtel ran with Egypt's state-owned
electricity company, pleaded guilty in early December to taking
the kickbacks from three power companies.
One of those power companies, Alstom S.A. and its
Swiss unit, pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $772.3 million
fine in late December to settle U.S. criminal charges that it
funneled millions of dollars in bribes through sham consultants
to win business around the world.
Elgawhary, a dual U.S and Egyptian citizen, was also ordered
at his sentencing by U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow in
Greenbelt, Maryland, to give up the $5.2 million he made through
his illegal actions.
A lawyer for Elgawhary did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Elgawhary, 73, had admitted he tried to hide the scheme by
routing the payments to offshore bank accounts, including some
in Switzerland.
The charges he pleaded guilty to included mail fraud,
conspiracy to commit money laundering, and obstruction and
interference with the administration of the tax laws.
