By David Adams and Kevin Gray
MIAMI Nov 18 From his tattoos to his finely
chiseled physique and Armani underwear ads, soccer icon David
Beckham oozes Miami-style sex appeal.
Blending charisma with a smart business plan, Beckham
intends to launch his own professional soccer team in Miami, a
multicultural market that has defied major league owners twice
before. But Beckham is known for making long shots.
Expectation is high that the former captain of the England
team, who retired as a player in May, will exercise a $25
million option in his Major League Soccer (MLS) player contract
to start a new team later this year and base it in Miami.
The league has confirmed it is in discussions with Beckham
but is awaiting a formal bid, including details of the city, the
ownership group, and a stadium plan, which is expected before
the end of the year.
A source close to the negotiations described a financial
plan that is well advanced if incomplete.
Beckham declined requests for an interview, but he has been
touring Miami and recently said the city was ripe for a new
soccer team.
Finding the right location for a stadium and financing is
not easy in Miami. Taxpayers have soured on publicly financed
stadium deals after a $500 million baseball stadium with a
retractable roof for the Miami Marlins failed to draw fans.
The state legislature rebuffed the Miami Dolphins' request
for public funding of a $350 million renovation of its privately
owned American football stadium.
Instead, Beckham is assembling a group to invest $150-200
million in private financing for a new soccer stadium in Miami's
urban core by 2018-19, according to the source, who divulged
financial details that have been under wraps until now. The same
person stressed that the plans are still in the early stages and
the cost could vary according to the final site choice.
"He will not be asking for taxpayer money," the source
added, noting that Beckham was well aware of local resistance to
public financing.
"That is very encouraging, a big boost," said Chip Iglesias,
Miami-Dade County Deputy Mayor who met with Beckham this week
after a tour of possible stadium sites. He said the commitment
to private financing was bound to create local goodwill.
Beckham envisions building the team with veteran players,
international stars who, following his own lead when he moved
from Real Madrid to Los Angeles, will hang up their cleats in
other established markets to finish their careers in America,
the frontier of soccer.
"David realizes he needs to create a club in the region that
is going to become an international destination for the city
that is going to attract the best players. It's going to be a
bridge between Latin America and North America and Europe," the
source close to Beckham's management said.
Beckham has said he has no interest in coaching but will run
the team.
"He will be across all aspects, from the way it's run, to
the stadium, to what the uniform looks like, to what players are
brought in, to who the CEO is," the source said. "For him, this
is a passion project."
This year, Beckham led Sports Illustrated's list of the 20
highest-earning international athletes with an estimated $48
million in earnings, most of it from endorsement deals. His
estimated net worth is $250 million, according to Wealth-X, a
global research firm.
His management company, 19 Entertainment, is run by British
businessman and American Idol creator Simon Fuller. Beckham also
has toured stadium sites with billionaire Marcelo Claure,
founder of Miami-based Brightstar Corp, the world's largest
wireless distributor and the provider of global services to
Apple.
Claure, who owns one of the top soccer teams in his native
Bolivia, last month sold a 57 percent stake in Brightstar to
Japanese telecommunications giant SoftBank Corp - owners of
Sprint - for $1.26 billion. He and Beckham plan to work together
on the Miami bid but have not signed an agreement, the person
familiar with Beckham's initiative said. Beckham hopes for
another couple of investors as well.
On Oct. 30 Claure wrote on his Twitter feed: "We don't have
a deal with Beckham now, and we are still discussing and
progressing." He declined to comment for this story.
FIGHTING A FLOP SYNDROME
With a population of 5.5 million, the greater Miami Fort
Lauderdale and Palm Beach region of south Florida has long been
seen as an attractive venue for a soccer franchise, but it
hasn't worked out that way - twice.
About 70 percent of Miami-Dade's population speak a language
other than English at home (mostly Spanish), and Miami area fans
are typically wedded to high-profile foreign teams - Real
Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United (two of which Beckham
played for) - not the less star-studded domestic league.
When Chelsea played Real Madrid in Miami in August, 67,000
fans turned out, while the Miami Fusion averaged only 11,000
fans in their last MLS season in 2001 before the franchise was
shut down.
Finding a stadium location that fits the demographics of a
sprawling urban area with poor public transportation and growing
traffic congestion is a formidable challenge.
Beckham is focused on downtown Miami, with a potential
sharing agreement at the new Miami Marlins baseball park while
his stadium is being built, according to the source cited
earlier.
Miami Beach has no room, though it might seem a natural
location for "Becks" and his wife, pop star turned fashion
designer Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham. The Beckhams live in
London with their four children.
Drawing a critical mass of soccer fans in Miami is a quest
that former major league player and manager Ray Hudson, 58,
compares to Greek mythology. "It's like the Golden Fleece, and
it wasn't too easy for Jason and them Argonauts to get," he
said.
In the 1970s and '80s, Hudson played for the Fort Lauderdale
Strikers, a lovable squad of aging soccer heroes including
partially sighted English goalkeeper Gordon Banks and Peru's
greatest player, Teofilo Cubillas.
But major league soccer never took off, and it flopped again
almost two decades later with the Miami Fusion.
Miami is different now. While baseball-loving Cubans still
make up a little more than 50 percent of the Hispanic population
in Miami-Dade, there are now 600,000 residents from soccer-crazy
nations in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to census
data.
In the western Miami suburb of Doral, South Americans flock
to Revo Soccer, an indoor club with TVs constantly showing live
soccer games from around the world.
"Bring a good Argentine, a good Brazilian and a good
Colombian player, and the team will have an instant following,"
said Oscar Sanchez, who helps run Revo.
Weaned on watching world-class players in their home
nations, Miami's soccer-savvy fans expect a high level of
performance, stressed Hudson. "The first thing and the foremost
thing isn't the stadium, it's not the ownership. What counts is
the product on the field," he said. "If you don't produce
quality football, they won't come."
Soccer advocates say the advancing popularity of the game
nationally is changing the perception of Major League Soccer in
Miami, attracting a new generation of non-Hispanic fans.
Weston, a prosperous Miami suburb to the northwest, is
emblematic. Soccer is booming, said Mayor Daniel Stermer, a
bankruptcy attorney and proud soccer dad. The half-Anglo,
half-Hispanic city of 65,000 boasts a dozen publicly funded
fields, with 3,600 children enrolled in a soccer program.
"Everyone is excited about Beckham's team - which players
he's going to pick and where the stadium will be."
