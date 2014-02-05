(Updates with Beckham confirming he will exercise his option)
By David Adams
MIAMI Feb 5 Former England soccer captain David
Beckham announced on Wednesday that he is exercising his option
to become the owner of a Major League Soccer team in Miami.
"This is a dream," the international soccer star said at an
appearance with MLS Commissioner Don Garber at the Florida
city's gleaming new bayfront art museum.
"This is an exciting time for myself and an exciting time
for my family and my friends and my partners," Beckham added.
Garber called the decision a "historic day ... for soccer in
America."
A final deal to grant the franchise to Beckham's investment
group could be several months away though, sources close to the
negotiations said, with a stadium location and financing still
requiring approval from the MLS board for his team to become the
22nd club of the top U.S. professional soccer league.
The mayor of Miami Dade, Carlos Gimenez, said negotiations
for the stadium started last week.
"There's going to be a few bumps along the way, but we're
going to make the team in Miami not just the best team in
America, we're going to take the team global," Beckham told a
reception for city leaders at Miami's performing arts center on
Tuesday night.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, who also
played for the Los Angeles Galaxy, retired as a player last May
and holds a $25 million option in his MLS contract to start a
new franchise.
Beckham is already in discussions with Miami-Dade county to
possibly lease county-owned land for a 25,000-seat stadium.
"I have seen the atmosphere around the city," Beckham told
the media Tuesday outside the reception, referring to scenes he
witnessed last year when the city's basketball team, the Miami
Heat, captured the National Basketball Association (NBA)
championship.
"I saw the passion of the people for sport," he said,
dressed in a sharp charcoal suit and tie.
Beckham, 38, arrived in Miami fresh from having attended
Sunday's Superbowl in New Jersey, TV coverage of which featured
a fit Beckham in an underwear commercial.
Beckham's investment group has narrowed its stadium search
to five possible sites in and around downtown Miami, officials
say, including a 25-acre (10-hectare) waterfront lot next to the
port of Miami's cruise ship terminals, potentially putting the
new team at the forefront of Miami's tourism landscape.
MLS has stressed the importance of having a final stadium
deal, along with a business plan, before it will approve a new
team.
Beckham's group is not looking for public financing, but may
need to negotiate site plans with the county, such as leasing
the port location, to help build a privately financed stadium.
Beckham has toured Miami twice in recent months with British
businessman and American Idol creator Simon Fuller, as well as
Bolivian-born billionaire Marcelo Claure, founder of Miami-based
Brightstar Corp, the world's largest wireless distributor and
the provider of global services to Apple.
Beckham is also looking for a pad in Miami, although the
London home he shares with his wife of 14 years, former pop
star-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and their four
young children, will remain the main family home.
"We are going to be spending a lot of time here," he told
the media on Tuesday. "We are hoping to get our own place here
as well."
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Stephen Powell)