(Robert Beckhusen is a defense reporter and editor at
Medium.com. The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Robert Beckhusen
July 30 No one has admitted responsibility for
firing the sophisticated missile that brought down Malaysia
Airlines Flight 17, killing 298 people over Ukraine on July 17.
But untrained rebels could probably have done it with a little
practice. There are even instructions online, making it possible
for nearly anyone who comes into possession of one of these
systems - anywhere in the world - to use it.
Washington and Kiev both blame Russian-backed separatists
from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic for attacking
the plane with a 9k37 BUK missile system. These rebels had
bragged about possessing the weapon before the attack.
The BUK is in the upper tier of the world's antiaircraft
weapons. It's considerably more advanced and has more
complicated procedures to fire than point-and-shoot,
shoulder-fired missiles. Its missiles can climb to an altitude
of 46,000 feet at Mach 3 speeds, packing more than a 154-pound
high-explosive warhead.
Separatists in eastern Ukraine have already proved adept at
using less-sophisticated missiles to shoot down Ukrainian
fighter jets and helicopters. This achievement alone, however,
would not automatically give them the know-how to operate a BUK.
But the basics of operating even advanced surface-to-air
weapons are relatively easy to learn - they need to be so that
operators can use them even in the heat of battle - and
instructions are available online. Training manuals featuring
intuitive, detailed guidance on using such weapons are on the
Web. The manuals include instructions on how to do most tasks,
including turning the systems on, activating the radar antenna,
understanding radar data and firing the missile.
More difficult, though, is committing these steps to memory
and learning tactics for how to best deploy a system on the
battlefield. The U.S. Army requires 10 weeks of continuous
training, for example, for operators deployed with the Patriot
anti-surface-to-air missile - one of the Pentagon's most
advanced such weapons. Soldiers have to learn how to calculate
targeting data by both hand and electronic means. Training also
includes learning complex tasks, including how to identify
targets.
For obvious reasons, on-the-job training continues after
initial instruction. It's unknown how much training rebels in
eastern Ukraine would have received to operate the BUK. Ten
weeks constitutes a thorough, professional course. But learning
enough of the BUK's systems to fire a missile could take far
less time.
After the Cold War, the Hungarian military decommissioned
many of its Soviet-built antiaircraft missile launchers. Amateur
hobbyists accessed the technical documentation for several of
these launchers, photographed the instrument panels and built a
software simulator that can be downloaded off the Internet.
Within a few hours, one can learn - but not master - the
basics of six Soviet-era antiaircraft missile launchers or one
radar-directed heavy machine gun. SAM Simulator includes the
2K11 KRUG, which fires high-altitude semi-active radar-homing
missiles similar to the BUK. Instructions are included.
These systems are not identical to the BUK, but the
interfaces of Russian systems tend to be more alike than
different in order to simplify training.
The basic steps are surprisingly easy. The KRUG's control
panels - animated versions of the system's real-life panels -
are a series of utilitarian, monochrome screens next to rows of
switches. Flip a few, and a gas-fed engine will accelerate
enough to signal when it's time to turn on the radar. The
signals are simply lights embedded around the various switches,
knobs and dials.
But using the radar to locate and track aircraft is far
harder - and that's in a controlled, simulated computer program.
Learning how to reset the weapon's electronic systems is also
tricky, and the simulator leaves this part out. It's also
different when operating one of these weapons in hot and cramped
conditions, with the trouble compounded by stress and lack of
sleep.
There is also a big difference between being able to fire a
missile and hit a target, and being able to discriminate between
targets. Putting the launcher in a position where it can locate
an aircraft is one thing, but looking at a blip on a CRT monitor
and determining whether it's a fighter jet, a cruise missile or
a civilian airliner is a complicated situation.
"The BUK launcher is just one part of an entire air defense
system," Joseph Trevithick, a defense analyst and fellow at
GlobalSecurity.org, told me in an email. "National air-traffic
systems and local air-search radars assigned to the air-defense
unit are supposed to bear the brunt of actually figuring out
who's a hostile and who's a friendly or a neutral. There's no
indication that these separatists had anything besides the
launcher, and would not have been able to readily ID their
target or communicate with it first - even if they had wanted
to."
The BUK does not possess the ability to discern civilian
from military targets on its own. This reflects the inherent
dangers of deploying such advanced weapons near civilian
aircraft - especially with operators who may not be fully
professionally trained. Shaky communications, poor
command-and-control systems and inadequate training make error
all the more likely.
Even well-trained antiaircraft missile units have difficulty
identifying targets. During the 1991 Persian Gulf War, a
combination of software and human errors involving U.S. Patriot
anti-surface-to-air missile systems resulted in the accidental
downing of one U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter and a British Tornado
fighter.
"The Patriots scared the hell out of us," one F-16 pilot
veteran recounted to historian Benjamin Lambeth in "The Unseen
War: Allied Air Power and the Takedown of Saddam Hussein." In
another incident, an F-16 pilot fired on a Patriot missile
system, destroying the Patriot's radar dish after it locked onto
the fighter.
"I don't think it's hard to believe that Russian separatists
could have learned to operate one of these systems," Trevithick
adds, "and that they could have wanted to improve their air
defenses against increasing Ukrainian airstrikes. These
separatists have already shown great skill at shooting down
lower-flying aircraft, so they're clearly all in favor of the
basic concept."
The BUK missile launcher suspected in the attack on the
Malaysian airliner has since disappeared from
separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine. For now. But learning how
to use it wasn't out of reach.
