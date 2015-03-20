(Robert Beckhusen is a defense reporter and editor at
Medium.com. The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Robert Beckhusen
March 20 On March 3, seven Russian attack planes
took off from Novofederovka airbase in Crimea. They flew out
over the Black Sea, right toward two North Atlantic Treaty
Organization warships, the U.S. guided-missile cruiser Vicksburg
and the Turkish frigate Tugutreis.
Russia's state-owned media described the mission as a
reconnaissance exercise. The planes practiced tracking the ships
from a distance while staying just outside the range from which
the vessels could theoretically shoot back.
This sort of patrol has become ever more common since the
war in Ukraine began. Russian aircraft approach NATO vessels or
airspace and practice simulated combat maneuvers or engage in
reconnaissance. The rate of Russian fighter and bomber patrols
near NATO borders has tripled in a year, though it's still below
the weekly flights common during the Cold War.
Worried? To be sure, the Russian air force is formidable.
It's the world's second largest in terms of combat aircraft,
with roughly 2,500 warplanes, of which more than 70 percent are
serviceable. Unlike Russia's navy, which has been essentially
reduced to a coastal defense force, its air force is still
capable and deadly by global standards. It has the world's
second-largest strategic-bomber force, capable of delivering
nuclear weapons thousands of miles from home.
But Russia's air force has a lot of problems familiar to
other branches of the Kremlin's military. With few exceptions,
its aerial fleet dates to the Cold War and is getting older.
Modern and capable fighter jets are entering service, but only
in small numbers. Over the long term, Russia's air force is
expected to dwindle further.
The roots of these problems date from the collapse of the
Soviet Union in 1991. Factories producing aircraft and parts
have shut down or became part of foreign, predominantly
Ukrainian, territory. Engineers experienced in building jets
have immigrated or retired. Moscow put a halt to buying new
planes - it bought none until 2003 - and halted most training
exercises.
Russia has a lot of catching up to do. The Kremlin now
considers modernizing its air force a top priority. This isn't
just acquiring new, modern warplanes but also upgrading existing
ones. In 2014, Russia spent more than a billion dollars on newer
avionics and electronic warfare systems, which can allow Russian
jets to more effectively flood radars and enemy jets with
electromagnetic energy.
Altogether, Russia plans to spend $130 billion on
modernizing its air force through the rest of the decade,
according to research scientist Dmitry Gorenberg's blog Russian
Military Reform.
Russia's state armament program, which sets out military
procurement policies through 2020, heavily emphasizes relying
more on domestic manufacturing. "Such an approach is not without
its own difficulties," noted OE Watch, the monthly newsletter of
the U.S. Army Foreign Military Studies Office, "which the
Kremlin does not publically discuss."
Among these problems is that Russia's domestic industry has
serious shortcomings when it comes to building microelectronics.
These components are less glamorous than airframes and missiles,
which Russia builds quite well, but crucial to modern fighters.
The technology enables lethal advantages like night vision and
thermal imaging systems.
Building up the domestic aviation industry isn't just a
job-creation program. For Moscow, it's an absolute necessity. A
huge amount of Russian military hardware came from Ukraine until
the war between the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian
separatists put an end to that.
Ukraine's state-owned military company, Ukroboronprom, for
example, produced many of Russia's helicopter engines until the
firm cut ties last year. Russia cannot physically produce enough
engines to modernize its helicopter fleet, according to the
Royal United Services Institute, a British defense research
group, so most of its engines were made in Ukraine.
Russia and Ukraine co-built the An-124 heavy transport
plane, which relies on Ukrainian factories for more than half
its parts. (Though Moscow's military transports have
considerable lifespans.) One of the largest Ukrainian aviation
factories that supplied parts to Russia is in Zaporizhia, close
to pro-Russian separatist territory.
"Many of the auxiliary systems, from hydraulics to drogue
parachutes, for the Russian Su-27, Su-30 and Su-35 fighters, as
well as for Russia's newest Su-34, are also produced in
Ukraine," the research group noted.
These four planes are Russia's most modern operational
fighters. They are actually all similar, with slight upgrades to
their engines and electronics. Yet two different Russian
companies, Irkut and KnAAPO, build the airframes. Which is
pretty redundant and inefficient, but for a reason.
The Kremlin has had a hard time finding buyers on the
international market for the jets. So having two companies
produce them for the domestic market keeps their production
lines open.
Russia's advanced, "fifth-generation" T-50 stealth fighter,
which is still in development, is also having problems. The
Kremlin doesn't disclose what is the matter with the jet, a
potential rival to the stealthy American F-22 Raptor. But we can
glean some information. Russia and India are co-developing a
version for the Indian air force, so its generals have had an
up-close look at the T-50. They don't like what they see.
India sunk more than $5 billion into the initial design,
which is to be compatible with Indian-made missiles and
navigation systems. New Delhi wants to eventually buy 200 of the
fighters, and has few other options. In the T-50's class, the
only competitors on the international market are the Chinese
J-20 and the U.S. F-35.
But India wants stealth fighters to counter the Chinese
jets, and an equivalent number of F-35s would be far too
expensive. The Indian air force also has a great deal of
experience flying Russian-made planes. If New Delhi wants to
compete with China, this means it can either buy huge numbers of
less-advanced fighters or stick with the T-50.
Even India's generals think the T-50 is still too expensive
and has too many shoddy parts. The plane's "engine was
unreliable, its radar inadequate, its stealth features badly
engineered," according to India's Business Standard, which
acquired notes from a 2013 meeting of Indian air force officers.
The newspaper didn't elaborate, but the reference to stealth
features could mean poorly constructed sections of the airframe.
Russia has produced five T-50 prototypes, and slight differences
in construction, such as mismatched angles on the fuselage, can
expose its features to radar. The planes also have big, round
engines, a no-no when it comes to staying stealthy.
But the T-50 is still a powerful, fast and long-range
fighter, and the Kremlin wants to arm it with its modern,
long-range Kh-58UShE radar-homing missiles. The U.S. F-22 and
F-35 stealth fighters, and their missiles, are comparatively
slower, and the missiles have shorter ranges.
Air Power Australia, an aviation think tank, described the
T-50 as being able to potentially win a dogfight against
America's latest-generation fighters, such as the troubled F-35.
But even if this is true, Russia will only be able to build
the T-50s in small numbers. Moscow wants 60 operational T-50s by
2020, which is optimistic. The first operational fighter was
supposed to enter service last year. It didn't happen. Now the
date is 2016, at the earliest.
Sixty deadly stealth fighters might sound like a lot. But
the U.S. plans to build 2,400 F-35s during the next two decades,
and has already started delivering them. That's on top of the
U.S. Air Force's 187 operational F-22s already in service.
Which means Russia's most advanced planes will be heavily
outnumbered.
Meanwhile, the rest of the Kremlin's fleet will just keep
getting older.
(Robert Beckhusen)