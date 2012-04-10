* Buys Becton, Dickinson unit $730 mln in cash
* Deal excludes Becton's bioprocessing platform
* Corning's life sciences sales expected to rise 40 pct
* Company tries to diversify beyond LCD glass -analyst
By Liana B. Baker and Sayantani Ghosh
April 10 Corning Inc will buy the
majority of one of Becton, Dickinson & Co's biosciences
units for about $730 million, as the glassmaker seeks to boost
life sciences sales to make up for its slowing TV glass
business.
Corning will acquire the unit of Becton, Dickinson that
makes lab research instruments such as tubes and Petri dishes.
The cash deal will boost annual sales of Corning's life sciences
unit by 40 percent, the company said.
Corning's management had said during an investor
presentation in February that it planned to make acquisitions in
its life sciences unit. Its LCD glass unit, its largest and most
profitable business, has been lagging as TV sales have slumped
globally, hurting glass demand.
"It's important that Corning invest in the other segments of
its business as its primary growth driver of the last few years,
glass for LCD TVs, is hitting a stage of maturity," said
Evercore Partners analyst Alkesh Shah.
Shah added that Corning's life sciences business makes up
about 8 percent of the glassmaker's revenue and that after the
acquisition, it will contribute about 10 or 11 percent.
Many investors still consider Corning, which competes with
LG Display Co Ltd and Asahi Glass Co Ltd, a
company largely dependent on the ebb and flow of the LCD market.
Demand for LCD panels has slowed across the industry as U.S.
consumers show little appetite for upgrading televisions after
buying their first flat-screen sets. This has hurt Corning
shares, which are down 30 percent over the last 12 months.
"The stock is not going to work until the LCD glass part of
the business is smaller so there is less risk," Shah said.
Chief Financial Officer Jim Flaws said in a statement that
the deal will "provide a stable stream of incremental cash flow
to Corning as we become a more balanced company."
The transaction, expected to be completed later this year,
is expected to add slightly to Corning's 2013 earnings. It will
add 5 cents a share to Corning's total profit by 2016.
Corning will use some of its domestic cash balances to pay
for the deal.
Corning Chief Executive Wendell Weeks added that the deal
will help Corning's life sciences unit become a $1 billion
business by 2014.
For 2012, the biosciences unit, Discovery Labware, expects a
profit of 23 cents to 27 cents a share and revenue of about $235
million.
The Discovery Labware unit has headquarters in Billerica,
Massachusetts, and also has operations in North Carolina, the
United Kingdom, and dealer networks in Asia, Europe and North
America.
The deal, which excludes Becton's bioprocessing platform,
will let Becton's biosciences unit focus on its recent
acquisitions and newly launched instrumentation products, it
said in a separate statement.
Corning shares were up 1 cent at $13.49 and Becton,
Dickinson shares were down 0.8 percent at $76.07 on Tuesday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange.